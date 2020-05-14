Shots fired into car at red light in LaGrange leads to police investigation

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - LaGrange police are investigating a shooting after victims reported multiple people shooting into their car while they were stopped at a traffic light.
Officers responded to West Crovat St. at approximately 10:00 p.m. on May 13.
Victims reported that while they were stopped at a red light on Handley St., five to seven unknown men shot into their car. The victims then fled to West Crovat St. where they called 911.
No injuries were reported in this incident.
There is no word on any suspects at this time. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-882-2603.
