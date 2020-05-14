Smiths Station High School announces drive-in graduation ceremony

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - A local high school is taking a different approach to graduation.
Smiths Station High School’s principal announced graduation plans for the class of 2020. The school is planning a drive-in graduation where all 400 seniors can graduate at the same location and on the same day.
It requires one car per graduate, which can be filled with as many family members that can fit, according to the principal, Dr. Brad Cook. The graduation is set for Saturday, May 30 at 9 a.m. EST.
