Starting to Feel a Little Hot, Hot, Hot!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Noticeably milder and a touch more humid this morning across the Valley as we start off your Thursday, and this is just a preview of the building summer heat over the next few days. Highs will once more climb into the mid to upper 80s today and Friday with low 90s possible over the weekend. Expect breezy conditions today too with southeast winds pulling in the warmer and more humid air from the Gulf and Atlantic, very reminiscent of a summertime pattern. We expect to stay dry through the weekend with plenty of sunshine and a few clouds around at times.
Next week, we’re seeing some hints of a pattern shift, though there are some discrepancies in the models we use to help build our forecast, so still some uncertainty in how next week’s weather will transpire. At this time, it looks like a weak front moving across the Southeast will help to spark some showers and storms again for us on Monday with weather potentially staying unsettled through Thursday, keeping rain coverage around 10-20% each day and more clouds around. If we do end up being cloudier next week, temperatures will look a touch more seasonable in the 80s. In the meantime though, prepare yourself for a stretch of hot and dry days!
And though hurricane season doesn’t officially begin until June 1st, there will likely be tropical development around the Bahamas this weekend, when we could see our first named depression or storm of the season. Good news is it looks like any developing system would move out to sea, and only pose a rip current and rough surf risk at best to the East Coast. No direct local impacts on our weather in the Valley either!
