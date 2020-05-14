Starting to Feel a Little Hot, Hot, Hot!

Next week, we’re seeing some hints of a pattern shift, though there are some discrepancies in the models we use to help build our forecast, so still some uncertainty in how next week’s weather will transpire. At this time, it looks like a weak front moving across the Southeast will help to spark some showers and storms again for us on Monday with weather potentially staying unsettled through Thursday, keeping rain coverage around 10-20% each day and more clouds around. If we do end up being cloudier next week, temperatures will look a touch more seasonable in the 80s. In the meantime though, prepare yourself for a stretch of hot and dry days!