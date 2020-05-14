Suspect wanted in Phenix City for attempted murder and arson

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Phenix City Police Department is searching for a wanted suspect.
Stephen R. Lawrence Jr. is wanted for attempted murder and arson in Russell County. Police say he is believed to be homeless and in the Columbus or Phenix City area.
Lawrence is wanted in connection to a 17th Ave. house fire on May 3 that fire crews say was intentionally set to injure those inside. No injuries were reported.
Police say he should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call the Phenix City Police Department at 334-531-4981 or 334-448-2840.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.