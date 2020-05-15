Auburn mayor urges community to be safe as businesses reopen

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn Mayor Ron Anders is encouraging people in the community to be safe as businesses begin reopening.
“Our numbers were trending down and the suffering of our businesses was trending up,” said Mayor Anders.
Mayor Anders says he, along with several other mayors across Alabama, wrote a letter to Governor Kay Ivey last month requesting a timeline for when several businesses will be able to reopen.
Businesses like barber shops, beauty salons and dine-in restaurants were not allowed to open under the governor’s stay at home order, which expired at the end of April.
Now that those businesses have reopened, Mayor Anders says it is on Auburn as a community to stay safe so that they can continue to have their liberties.
“I have a lot of faith that our community gets it. They understand the dynamics of what we’re doing and what we’re facing and I believe they can do two things at one time and they can resume their habits of shopping, going to restaurants, exercising, getting a haircut and still be safe at the same time,” said Mayor Anders.
Mayor Anders says some businesses have not yet reopened, but the places that have opened are without a doubt following the guidelines to keep people safe.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.