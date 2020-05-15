Auburn University’s RBD Library to reopen with limited hours, availability

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Ralph Brown Draughon Library on the campus of Auburn University is planning on reopening in the near future with limited hours and will only be available to certain groups.
The RBD library will resume operations on Monday, May 18 for faculty and graduate students.
The library will be open Monday through Friday from 8:15 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. to obtain materials to support teaching and research projects over the summer.
The library remains closed to the public, undergraduate students and non-faculty employees.
Access to the library is only available through the parking deck entrance.
Faculty and students utilizing the library must continue to practice social distancing.
