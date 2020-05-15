Columbus leaders address coronavirus concerns in virtual town hall meeting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson and city leaders hosted a virtual town hall meeting Thursday, and answered residents’ concerns about COVID-19 in the area.
One common question was if the city has seen a decline in cases. According to Mayor Henderson, the city is at 400 cases now. He says this number can be misleading due to increased testing.
“They’ve been doing such a a good job at testing that our numbers are naturally going up. Now, we do watch very closely one set of numbers, looking for trends and that’s with regards to the hospitalization rate. And from that perspective we ave been stable since about the 30th of April and have actually decreased," said Mayor Henderson.
The possibility of eviction was another hot topic at the meeting. Columbus’ city attorney said the Federal Housing Authority has a moratorium for FHA-insured homes. For those who are not in that category, you can contact Georgia legal services if you are worried about getting put out for non-payment.
“The folks there may be able to help people with general housing issues if they’re not under a moratorium under the federal rules," said Clifton Fay.
Another major concern was the reopening of certain businesses and government buildings. According to city officials, all government buildings will be open starting Monday, May 18, but citizens should be prepared to practice social distancing inside.
Click here to watch the full virtual town hall meeting.
