In-person graduation to be held for seniors in Sumter Co.

SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - One Georgia school district will have in-person graduations for its high school seniors.
The Sumter County Board of Education is planning to have a graduation at Americus-Sumter High School. It will be held June 27 at the school’s football stadium.
The school system said social distancing guidelines will be followed and guests are asked to wear masks. Superintendent Torrance Choates said he’s happy students will have the opportunity to walk across the stage and receive their diploma.
