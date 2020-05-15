LaGrange police searching for suspect who shot man in the chest during argument

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A man was shot during an argument in LaGrange Friday afternoon.
According to the LaGrange Police Department, officers responded to the 300 block of Revis Street shortly before 3:30 p.m. in reference to sots being fired in the area.
Officers made contact with the victim at Well Star West Georgia Medical Center where it was discovered he had been shot in his chest. The victim was transported to a medical facility in another city for treatment.
Police say an argument occurred between the victim and Nay-Chaun Ewing, and during the argument, Ewing shot the victim once in the chest and fled the scene.
Anyone with information on Ewing’s whereabouts is asked to call the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.
