More Summer Heat Before a Cooler and Cloudier Pattern Returns

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We finally made it to Friday, and the summer-like heat will keep cranking up through the weekend before we see a pattern change early next week. In the meantime, expect a mix of sun and clouds each day with highs topping out in the mid to upper 80s for Friday and near 90 over the weekend. Dry conditions persist through most of the weekend, though some isolated showers and storms aren’t out of the question during the afternoon and evening hours on Sunday-- again, very reminiscent of a summer day. By Monday, a low pressure system moves toward the Southeast, and finally brings a better chance of rain and storms back to the forecast (30-40% coverage through Tuesday). The system will stall over the East Coast, wrapping cooler air southward on the backside of the system and keeping our highs in the low 80s through mid-week and more clouds than sun around. We’ll keep a 10-20% chance of rain in the forecast through Thursday (most will stay dry though past Tuesday) before the signs of a hotter and drier pattern take over as we get closer to Memorial Day Weekend.