Piedmont Healthcare participating in test treatment for COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Piedmont Healthcare is currently participating in a test treatment for COVID-19.
Piedmont is joining the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) Expanded Access Program for the antiviral drug remdesivir, which was granted emergency use authorization May 1.
The investigational drug was shown in a clinical trial to shorten the recovery time in some COVID-19 patients. The program is available for patients at Piedmont Columbus Regional-Midtown Campus.
