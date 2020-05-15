Some churches in the Chattahoochee Valley reopening amid pandemic while others remain close

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Both Georgia and Alabama have lifted state restrictions from the coronavirus pandemic, clearing the way for churches to hold in-person services.
Though some churches are choosing to remain closed for now due to the pandemic, Britt David Baptist Church is following strict guidelines to make sure people have a safe place to worship.
Pastor Tim Jones of Britt David Baptist Church in Columbus said the pandemic has presented a number of challenges for his congregation, like not being able to gather for ministry services and losing a sense of familiarity with churchgoers.
“You cannot ensure safety, but you can eliminate certain risks and that’s what we are trying to do with social distancing, cleaning, with having professional companies come in, and continuing that going forward. We’re still trying to do ministry, just doing it in a different way,” Jones said.
On the other end of the spectrum, Bubba Copeland, pastor of First Baptist Church of Phenix City, said his church has been closed for two months, but he doesn’t have plans to reopen anytime soon.
“We feel like even though businesses are open because they need to be, if you’re safe staying out of the church and are doing okay financially, we just decided that COVID is still here and it’s best for us to stay closed,” Copeland said.
Copeland said he will have to revisit the decision in a month, but in the meantime will continue to livestream services.
“This is a time for God’s people to pull together, not pull apart. Some churches are going to open and some churches are not. You do it your own way,” Copeland.
At Britt David Baptist, Jones said his church will be limiting the number of churchgoers per pew this Sunday along with offering gloves and masks.
“Folks can have confidence in knowing that number one, I have sought the best counsel, and number two, I have sought the Lord’s will,” Jones said.
Another way Britt Davis Baptist church will ensure safety for their service this Sunday is by putting signs on certain pews to block anyone from sitting there to ensure the six foot social distancing guideline.
