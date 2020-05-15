Summer Feel For The Weekend!

A cold front will cross the area on Monday, ahead of it, scattered storms are possible across the area. Behind it, cooler & drier air will filter in for the second half of the week. Though there could be some lingering clouds, especially north & east as a cut off low sits over the Southeast. As a result, highs will dip into the upper 70s to lower 80s, with lows in the 50s. Perfect for the time of the year.