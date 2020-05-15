Summer Feel For The Weekend!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A summer-like weekend is ahead for the Valley with a mix of sun & clouds, and highs near 90 during the day. A few pop up storms are possible Sunday afternoon. At night, expect mild temperatures in the 60s, with passing clouds, and some patchy fog.
A cold front will cross the area on Monday, ahead of it, scattered storms are possible across the area. Behind it, cooler & drier air will filter in for the second half of the week. Though there could be some lingering clouds, especially north & east as a cut off low sits over the Southeast. As a result, highs will dip into the upper 70s to lower 80s, with lows in the 50s. Perfect for the time of the year.
Summer heat returns by next weekend as a hot high builds over the region, sending temps soaring into the 90s!
TROPICAL UPDATE: A trough of low pressure over the Bahamas has a high chance of becoming a tropical or subtropical storm over the weekend. The system will slide northeastward into the Atlantic, and is not a threat to the United States aside from some rip currents along the coast. The first name on the list in Arthur.
