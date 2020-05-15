Video visitation resuming for inmates in Troup County

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Families in Troup County can soon resume visiting their incarcerated loved ones via video.
Beginning Monday, May 18, video visitation will resume at Troup County Sheriff’s Office Video Visitation Center, but families will have to schedule their visitations.
Only six visitations will be scheduled at a time and every other kiosk will be used to ensure safe social distancing. Only one adult and one minor child will be allowed during a visit.
Visitors will be encouraged, but not required to wear a mask.
Families can schedule visits online beginning Saturday, May 16 by clicking here or in person on Monday, May 18.
