WATCH LIVE: Columbus State University holding virtual conferring of degrees

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus State University is holding a virtual conferring of degrees to honor Spring 2020 graduates.
CSU President Dr. Chris Markwood and Provost Deborah Bordelon are hosting the virutal ceremony.
In anticipation of the University System of Georgia allowing universities to resume in-person instruction in August, an in-person ceremony has been scheduled for Aug. 8.
If the August ceremony must be cancelled, a special ceremony just for Spring graduates has been planned for the December commencement ceremonies.
Watch the full ceremony live below.
