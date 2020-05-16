Central High School seniors surprised with graduation parade

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Four Central High School seniors were surprised Saturday, May 16, with a drive-by parade celebrating their big accomplishment.
Marcus Gibson’s family surprised him and three other graduating classmates with a neighborhood parade. The classmates senior year has been challenging in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gibson’s family wanted to do something special to celebrate the graduates’ big accomplishment and demonstrate their pride in them.
“Just to see this and everybody pull together, that’s very important and put a bigger smile on their face,” said Marcus’ mother, Stephanie Gibson.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.