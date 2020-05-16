DPH holds free COVID-19 drive-up testing at Columbus Civic Center

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Department of Public Health (DPH) offered free COVID-19 testing in Columbus for Georgia on Saturday, May 16.
A total of 441 Georgia residents were testing on Saturday.
DPH staff was also assisted by members of the Governor’s COVID-19 Task Force, members of the National Guard, the Mayor’s office and members of law enforcement.
“This is an effort to provide safety and continue to try to fight this pandemic that we’re in,” said Calvin Smyre, Georgia State Representative.
Free testing is also available at the Columbus Health Department Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
