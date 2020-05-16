One of Chattahoochee Valley’s biggest attractions now reopen

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One of the Chattahoochee Valley’s biggest attractions is now back in business. Whitewater Express’ Whitewater Rafting is now open in Columbus.
Whitewater Express has made some changes to make sure everyone feels comfortable and stays safe. This includes the outside check-in table where guests are asked a few questions about how their feeling and have their temperature taken.
Saturday marks opening day for Whitewater Rafting.
“It sounded like to me that we were going to have our lives back again so, when I got out and played in the river and saw that Whitewater was open for me I was able to come down here. Get myself a year-long pass and I feel like a free man again," said Arron Cook, Whitewater customer.
Whitewater Express President Dan Gilbert says their main difference with Whitewater Rafting now is that they’re only doing individual trips.
“We’ve shifted. In the old days, we were big trips, big buses, lots of buses. Now, we’re just vans and small buses and we’re taking individual families on their own excursions and it’s working great. People are having fun," Gilbert explained.
Gilbert says they are following CDC guidelines and have enough rafting gear to be used just once a day. He says the gear is thoroughly cleaned before the next day.
“It’s better than I, I can’t describe how good it is. Being closed down, we’re 40 years old as a company and being closed down for two months it’s like all the other companies. It’s very difficult, but opening is just as great as that was bad," Gilbert explained.
Gilbert says about 80% of their guests travel more than an hour to get to Whitewater Express.
“I really think this is the heartbeat of Uptown Columbus and bringing it back is wonderful because all these people that are coming in from other cities, from Atlanta and Dothan, they’re also buying gas. They’re buying a meal while they’re here and some of them are staying in a hotel so, every piece that we put back together in Columbus is one piece to get back to where we were," he said.
“The community is coming back to life and people are getting out and enjoying not being quarantined or locked down," Cook said.
Zip lining has also been open ahead the rafting reopening. Gilbert says they thoroughly sanitize every piece of zip lining gear in between each use. He says they also have hand sanitizer readily available.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.