Columbus church holds in-person worship for first time in two months

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus church opened their Sunday morning as they welcomed members and guests for two services. However, things looked a little bit different today at Britt David Baptist Church than they did prior to the pandemic.
They’ve marked off every other pew and ask that people sit six feet apart on those pews. They’re also thoroughly cleaning after the services.
Members of Britt David Baptist Church in Columbus lifted their voices in song and prayer Sunday morning for the first time in nine weeks. Pastor Tim Jones preached to people in-person and those watching online during two services.
“We know that we have some that are over 65. We have some that are susceptible. We encourage them to stay home and watch online, but for those who can come and feel comfortable coming, we wanted to offer something for them that was onsite," he said.
Pastor Jones says it’s their mandate to make sure the word of God goes out to the community.
“One of the things that we’ve learned through this is to be creative in how you present that message. The message is still the same, but it’s just how you present it," Pastor Jones said.
Jay Wilson helped greet people to make sure they feel welcome coming back to church.
“I think it’s just very important the people just getting back together and somewhat getting back to normal, but going by the guidelines to have that fellowship and just being together is part of the Christian life," Wilson said.
Nolee Turner says she trusts other church members to be safe and responsible in order to take care of each other.
“To me, it’s not really about the building. It’s about you are the church. If you are the Christian you’re bringing God out to everyone. You don’t necessarily have to be in a church building to be Jesus to someone else so, it is definitely nice to be back in church though because it’s where we gather. It’s fellowship and we see our friends we’ve missed," Turner explained.
Britt David Baptist Church is also expanding to two different services on Sunday mornings. Pastor says they have one at 8:30 and 10:30 as a way to help keep people distanced.
