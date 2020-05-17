Phenix City man celebrates 90th birthday with parade

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A local family wanted to throw a surprise birthday party for a loved one, but living in quarantine doesn’t leave room to keep secrets.
Neil Reddish of Phenix City turned 90 years old Saturday, May 16.
Family and friends were able to drive past Bethany Baptist Church in Phenix City to honk and celebrate the birthday boy.
Reddish was a chief engineer for Wells Dairy in 1948 and stayed with the company for 47 years.
He has one daughter, Geri, and two grandchildren.
Geri tells us that her daughter is graduating from Auburn University this year and her son is graduating from Glenwood School.
