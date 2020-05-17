Shirtless man waving gun in Meriwether Co. killed in officer-involved shooting

GREENVILLE, Ga. (WTVM) - An officer-involved shooting in Meriwether County has left one man dead.
Reports state that a woman called the Greenville police from her home on Tobe Harris St. at approximately 7:18 p.m. on May 16. She reported that a shirtless man was in her yard waving a gun towards her before he took off running towards Martin St.
A short time later, a male resident made a second 911 call from Martin St. stating that a shirtless man with a gun in his hand was leaning against the caller’s vehicle parked in the front yard. The man was reportedly commenting that he was wanted by the police.
When the officers arrived to Martin St., the male subject walked down the driveway and sat down. He began pointing the gun at himself, saying officers would have to shoot him.
Officers gave the man verbal commands to put the gun down, but he did not comply.
When the male subject pointed the gun at officers, an officer fired a single shot, resulting in the male subject’s death.
The identity of the deceased subject or the officer involved have not been released.
No officers were injured during this incident.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is stepping in to investigate following the shooting, as is protocol. The GBI says this is the 40th officer-involved shooting they have been requested to investigate in 2020.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.