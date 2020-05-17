Tropical Storm Arthur Forms In The Atlantic

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Hurricane season is off to an early start, with Tropical Storm Arthur forming east of Florida yesterday evening! Arthur is forecast to move northward, brushing the outer banks of North Carolina on Monday, before moving out out to sea. Arthur marks the sixth year in a row that the first named storm has formed before the official start of hurricane season, which is June 1st.
Back in the Valley, a few spotty storms are possible this afternoon with daytime heating. An even better chance of storms comes Monday as a cold front approaches from the west. Highs the next couple of days will be in the mid-80s.
A big cool down comes midweek behind the cold front. Highs will trend downward into the upper 70s to lower 80s, with lows in the 50s Tuesday through Thursday, which is well below normal for mid-May. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with a few showers & storms possible each afternoon, this is all thanks to a large upper level low which will park itself over the eastern US through the end of the work week.
By next weekend, high pressure builds back into the southeast, bringing with it lower rain chances, and summer-like temps!
