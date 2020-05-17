Tropical Storm Arthur Forms In The Atlantic

A big cool down comes midweek behind the cold front. Highs will trend downward into the upper 70s to lower 80s, with lows in the 50s Tuesday through Thursday, which is well below normal for mid-May. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with a few showers & storms possible each afternoon, this is all thanks to a large upper level low which will park itself over the eastern US through the end of the work week.