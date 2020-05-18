A Better Chance of Rain, and Finally Not as Hot

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Warm and muggy outside to start off the work week, but the next few days don’t look nearly as summer-like. A cold front will approach from the west today, bringing out ahead of it periods of scattered showers and storms through the evening hours tonight. Today won’t run quite as warm as the weekend with highs only in the low 80s, and we expect a similar cooling trend in the coming days. A strong upper-level area of low pressure will park out near the Southeast through the middle of the week, keeping clouds and low rain chances in the forecast through at least Thursday.