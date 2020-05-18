A Better Chance of Rain, and Finally Not as Hot

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Warm and muggy outside to start off the work week, but the next few days don’t look nearly as summer-like. A cold front will approach from the west today, bringing out ahead of it periods of scattered showers and storms through the evening hours tonight. Today won’t run quite as warm as the weekend with highs only in the low 80s, and we expect a similar cooling trend in the coming days. A strong upper-level area of low pressure will park out near the Southeast through the middle of the week, keeping clouds and low rain chances in the forecast through at least Thursday.
This system will also keep our temperatures at or below seasonal levels before a high pressure ridge builds in again as we head toward the holiday weekend, and pushes our highs back into the upper 80s by Friday. Akin to a summer-like pattern, expect a mix of sun and clouds through Memorial Day with a 20-40% coverage of showers and storms, particularly during the afternoon and evening hours. For now though, the forecast favors a drying trend early next week with temperatures staying on the warm side-- fitting as Memorial Day is considered the unofficial start of summer!
Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Arthur continues to bring rain and gusty winds to the Carolinas today, and will eventually curve eastward out to sea, meandering just offshore over the next few days.
