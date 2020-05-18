City-owned buildings and properties reopening in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The state of Georgia is in some of its final stages of reopening and cities across the Peach State are taking heed.
Columbus City Manager Isaiah Hughley said starting Monday, the Lake Oliver Marina and some other outdoor activities will be open.
“We will open lake Oliver Marina, Cooper Creek Tennis Center, Bull Creek Golf Course, Disc Golf, parks and trails, restrooms and the Ma Rainey House," said Hughley.
Places like recreation centers, playgrounds, pavilions and senior centers will remain closed.
“There are those things obviously again that will open on Monday, May 18th and those things that will not. They are scheduled to open those things that will not be open on Monday May 18th, will open on June 12th unless reevaluated and an order comes from Mayor Skip Henderson," said Hughley.
All government buildings will be open to the public as well. This includes the Government Center, the City Services Center and the annex. There will be a blend of telework and physical working.
“As citizens enter the Columbus Consolidated Government buildings, they will see the six foot social distancing markers on the floors, they’ll see Plexiglas shields at counters, they witness more cleaning and sanitizing taking place," said Hughley.
According to Hughley, employees will also be required to wear face masks. They are also encouraging citizens to wear face masks when entering buildings.
We’ve got a list of government-owned properties that are reopening and ones that are not.
Open in Columbus
- Lake Oliver Marina
- Cooper Creek Tennis Center
- Bull Creek Golf Course
- Disc Golf, Parks, Trails, Restroom restrooms
- Ma Rainey House
- City Services Building
- Government Center
- Annex
Not open in Columbus
- Recreation Centers
- Senior Centers
- Playgrounds
- Pavilions
- Athletic Fields
- Aquatic Center
- Outdoor Pools
- Soccer Complex
- Haygood Gym
- Britt David Pottery
- Skateboard Park
- Community schools
- Summer Camp
- Therapeutic Recreation
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.