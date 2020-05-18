Clouds & Rain Chances Stick Around This Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A stalled out storm system to our north will keep clouds and rain chances in the forecast through Friday. Look for the daily coverage of showers and storms to be in the 20-30% range with the highest coverage by the middle and end of the week. Highs will generally be in the lower 80s - a little lower on days where the clouds are thicker, and a little higher on days when the sun might be able to peek through a little more. By the weekend, look for fewer showers and storms on Saturday with highs back in the upper 80s. Better rain chances return on Sunday with a 40% coverage, but I expect drier conditions to build in for Memorial Day and early next week with little to no rain chance to speak of - and highs getting back to the upper 80s and lower 90s.