Columbus-shot “Survive the Night” with Bruce Willis premiering on demand this week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A feature film shot in Columbus and the surrounding area last summer may not hit the big screen as was expected thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Actress Lydia Hull, who stars in “Survive the Night” alongside Bruce Willis and Chad Michael Murray, revealed in an Instagram post that the film would be available on demand on Friday, May 22.
Alongside the release of the film’s trailer in late March, PEOPLE reported that the film would be released in limited theaters and on demand on May 22. It is unclear at this time if the film will still be released in theaters.
In the film, Murray’s character, a surgeon, and his family are held captive as Murray is forced to save a mortally wounded robber. Murray enlists the help of his father, played by Willis, to help protect his family and survive the night.
The film also features the debut of a Columbus student at the Springer Film Institute who landed the role of Bruce Willis’ granddaugter in the film.
News Leader 9 got to sit down exclusively with Shea Buckner, an actor and former Olympian who plays the robber who holds Murray’s family captive throughout the film. Watch an unedited interview with Buckner during filming here.
