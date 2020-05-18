COVID-19 cases increasing weekly in Columbus metro area

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The number of COVID-19 cases show an increase week-to-week in the Columbus metro area, according to Dr. Dave Blake, a biomedical engineer who’s analyzing state reports daily.
Understandably, more tests are being done and more people are out.
This time three weeks ago, there were 84 cases reported for the previous seven days. Two weeks, that number dropped to 69 reported cases. This past week, there has been a total of 107 new cases of COVID-19.
