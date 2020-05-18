COVID-19 clinical trial testing underway in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two COVID-19 clinical trials are underway in Columbus.
The Columbus Regional Research Institute is conducting the outpatient trials for people who have tested positive for COVID-19. The single visit studies require a single blood draw and nasal swab.
The institute is hoping to get about 300 participants. Those who qualify will receive a $50 gift card. CEO Dr. Jeff Kinglsey said the goal is to learn more about how immunities are formed in the body and at what point patients are no longer contagious.
“The common cold isn’t killing people the way COVID-19 is," said Kingsley. "So, we are lacking a lot of understanding of what this is. As this is evolving over the course of five months now, we are starting to find out. For example, there is a Kawasaki type syndrome going on in kids and we don’t know why yet. We need to find out what’s causing it. Is it their own body reacting to the virus? There are all sorts of aspects to COVID-19, congestive heart failure, pulmonary failure that we need to do more research to find out the why. That then helps understand what we need to do to help patients.”
Kingsley said the Columbus Regional Research institute has several more COVID-19 related clinical trials in the pipeline and hopes to be part of the cure.
For anyone interested in participating in the trial, the Columbus office is located on Talbotton Road.
