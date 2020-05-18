Early voting underway in Ga.; Several show up for in-person voting in Muscogee Co.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Advance early voting began Monday in Georgia with no shortage of people showing up to exercise their right to vote.
Columbus resident Ben Holton is one of many who cast their ballots for Georgia’s 2020 Primary Election.
“It looks like everything is running smoothly so far,” Holton said.
Georgia state law requires three weeks of in-person early voting before Election Day, which this year is hitting a little differently due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Lines wrapped around the City Services Center where people waited for hours just to gain entry into the building. According to Nancy Boren, director of Muscogee County Board of Elections, the lines are not only for voting.
“Today is the first day of early voting and it’s also the first day for tag and business license renewal," Boren said. “The lines that you see are not for voting. "We have not had a line since we opened at 7 a.m. this morning. We did vote 45 people in the first 48 minutes of business this morning.”
Boren said she and her staff have already issued over 21,000 absentee ballots to voters who requested them. For those people who may not want to leave the house to cast their vote, you can always mail it to the Board of Elections Office as long as it arrives before the 7 p.m. cutoff time on Election Day, June 9. But to save you a $55 cent postage stamp, there is also an absentee ballot drop off collection box located in front of the City Services Center.
Francis Rodgers, a Board of Elections employee for just over 18 years, said she and her co-workers are following strict sanitation efforts to make in-person voting safe.
“We have installed plexiglass screens in front of our workers, and they are all wearing their trusty little masks," Rodgers said “We also sanitize the pens after people use them. Also, every machine after someone is done voting, we make sure to sanitize that really well.”
Only 10 voters are allowed inside the polling room at a time. For those waiting, there are marks on the floor indicating where to stand to make sure to voters stay six feet apart.
For veteran and Columbus resident Marvin Broadwater Sr., he said being able to cast his vote today is his way of expressing his voice, pandemic or not.
“Voting is one of those rights that I fought for in the military and I believe in very strongly. I think that even though we have the COVID-19 that is going on right now, it is still essential that we do things such as this because this is our democracy,” Broadwater said.
The voting office will be open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
