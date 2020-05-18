Inmate commits apparent suicide in Troup County Jail

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - An investigation is underway after an inmate in the Troup County Jail has committed an apparent suicide.
Detention officers with the Troup County Sheriff’s Office were made aware of an inmate potentially hanging in their cell at approximately 3:15 p.m. on May 18.
Officers made entry into the inmate’s cell and began performing life saving measures.
Once EMS personnel arrived, they took over care of the inmate and transported them to Well Star West Georgia Medical where they were pronounced deceased.
The inmate was alone in their cell at the time of the incident and their identity is not being released pending notification of family.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is conducting an investigation into the inmate’s death.
