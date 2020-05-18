Marion County Sheriff’s Office searching for runaway teen

By Olivia Gunn | May 18, 2020

MARION COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a runaway teen.

According to the sheriff’s office, 15-year-old Samuel Whitt ran away from home Sunday at around 2:30 p.m.

Samuel is 5’7” and weighs 100 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. Samuel was last seen wearing a red, white, and blue tie-dyed shirt, blue jeans, and was possibly barefoot. He could possibly be riding in a black SUV.

Anyone with information on Samuel’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at 229-649-3841.

