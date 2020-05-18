MCSD lays out plans for summer school

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Summer school will still be available to Muscogee County students this year despite major changes on the end of the 2019-2020 school year caused by COVID-19.
However, the Muscogee County School District’s (MCSD) summer school plan looks different than previous years.
Superintendent Dr. David Lewis said one of their concerns is making up instructional time in the classroom that was interrupted by COVID-19 March. Summer school programs will be done in staggered sessions.
“We have three different programs. One for high school, middle school, and elementary, all of which will be done virtually," Lewis said.
Chief Academic Officer Keith Seifert laid out the summer school plan during Monday night’s school board meeting.
The high school program will be June 1 through June 18 and done at the student’s pace. Seifert said this will include Georgia Virtual Credit Recovery, which he said has been done in past years during the summer.
“The only difference is this year will be totally virtual where the students in previous years, it was more of a blended environment. They could come into the classroom for three and a half hours and then based on what courses they needed. And then, they could work on it at home as well," he said.
The middle school program runs from June 15 through July 2. There will be three-and-a-half hours of English language arts/reading and math each day. There are also opportunities to include science and social studies.
The elementary school program is July 13 through July 30. This will be three-and-a-half hours of daily virtual face-to-face instruction for English language arts/reading and math.
“We wanted to pre-load or kind of highlight the student standards that they missed from March 13th on. So, we wanted them to gain access to those standards as well as pre-load standards for the upcoming school year," Seifert said.
Every lesson will be started with a social-emotional component.
“We are living in this environment, a lot of stress associated with this digital environment, virtual environment, and we need to be able to tap into where our kids are socially, emotionally," Seifert explained.
Seifert said they are currently getting information from principals and should know how many students will be enrolling in summer school by the end of this week.
