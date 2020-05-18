Opelika High School celebrates seniors as they pick up cap and gowns

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - This year isn’t going as expected for high school seniors when it comes to graduation. So, several high schools are coming up with ways to honor the graduating class of 2020.
Opelika High School held a drive-through celebration Monday for students to pick up there cap and gowns.
"Opelika is all about community and this is just another way to celebrate all of our community,” Opelika High Principal Ferrell Seymore. “But in particular, our young people who go through so much. We have people from every school here today, members of our city, and the city school system here and just coming together to recognize these graduates for all that they've done. It truly means a lot."
More than 300 graduates were greeted by teachers holding signs and shakers to cheer them on.
