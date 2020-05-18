Opelika nursing home on the path to recovery after 68 COVID-19 cases and 20 deaths

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - An Opelika nursing home hard-hit by COVID-19 has most residents and employees on the mend after dozens of COVID-19 cases and almost two dozen deaths, officials said.
Officials with Arbor Springs Health and Rehab Center said ultimately, 68 residents and 41 employees have tested positive since late March. They shared that most residents and employees are rebounding and are on the path to recovery.
These days, Ruth Royer’s three children can only visit their mother through her window at Arbor Springs.
“It’s like a little window into her life,” her son, Randy Royer said. “We get to see what she’s doing most days.”
Coronvirus has hit the facility hard the past few months. Eighty-nine-year-old Royer is one of the residents who contracted the virus.
“I think we were all a bit afraid,” said Royer’s daughter, Jan Drummond. “Knowing how sick she is and that we can’t see her and touch her. And to know what she must be going through herself.”
Her family shared there were times they weren’t sure she would make it.
“They dressed us all up to go see her,” said her son, David Royer. “And I thought, they’re not going to dress us up to see her unless they’re very concerned you may not see her again.”
Randy Royer agreed.
“We [were] worried about her not making it through,” he said.
And though Ruth Royer is on the path to recovery, 20 residents at Arbor Springs who tested positive for COVID-19 have died.
According to Arbor Springs officials, some residents are still battling the virus now, but they said at least three-quarters are considered on the recovery side of the fight.
While Ruth Royer’s family said they’re overjoyed she’s on the mend, she has a long recovery ahead of her.
The family said they are counting down the days until they can once again give her a hug and bring her her favorite snack.
“She loves ice cream,” David Royer said. “I’d always bring her Dairy Queen from across the street. I’m looking forward to the day I can go back in and see her and take her ice cream.”
Drummond said it has been a difficult month, and her faith in God and trust in the nursing home staff have kept her strong.
“I know the good Lord has had his hand on her and the caregivers here,” she said. “And that’s the one thing that’s comforted me.”
Officials said there have not been any new coronavirus infections detected since the beginning of May.
