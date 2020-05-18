Paws Humane Society to hold second pet food distribution for Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Paws Humane Society is responding to urgent community need by opening a second Pet Food Pantry on Saturday, May 23.
The coronavirus pandemic brought a wave of unemployment across the nation leaving many pet owners facing challenges of caring for their pets.
Paws Humane is offering free dog food assistance and distribution not only to pet owners in the Chattahoochee Valley and also to shelters in Russell, Harris, Troup and Meriweather counties.
Paws Humane will receive 68,000 pounds of Landmark by American Journey dog food from Best Friends Animal Society and their corporate partners.
“Paws Humane Society is committed to the residents of Columbus and the Chattahoochee Valley in meeting the needs of families, community and other rescue organizations, facing food insecurity for their pets,” said Tricia Montgomery, Paws Humane Society CEO.
Paws Humane Society Pet Food Pantry Details:
· Saturday, May 23rd Paws Humane Community Room – 4900 Milgen Road, Columbus, Ga 31907
· 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Open to pet owners in the Chattahoochee Valley in need of dog food assistance. No appointment necessary.
· Animal Shelters interested in helping local pet owners with free dog food assistance, please call 706-987-8370 to inquire about an appointment.
For more information regarding the Pet Food Pantry, visit www.pawshumane.org.
