PROFILE: Muscogee Co. Sheriff candidate, Sheriff Donna Tompkins

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As you prepare to vote in the Georgia Primary, it is important to know who is running and what they stand for. Remember this ballot is partisan, so you will have to vote with your registered party.
Sheriff Donna Tompkins has more than 30 years of experience within law enforcement and she is seeking her second term as Muscogee County’s Sheriff.
Sheriff Tompkins is using three words in her 2020 campaign.
Integrity
“In law enforcement, all you have is your integrity. Once you lose it you can’t get it back,” Tompkins said.
Commitment
“I live here. This is my home," Tompkins said.
Experience
“You know I have over 30 years with the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office," Tompkins said.
As early voting begins and citizens hit the polls ahead of the June 9 primary day, Tompkins recalls many achievements from her first term in office.
These include historic lows in the jail population and getting the jail out from underneath the federal consent degree, meaning jail conditions improved favorably.
“We fought for pay for our people because hard working correctional officers and deputy sheriffs, we’ve worked on pay every single year I’ve been in office because it’s important,” Tompkins said.
“In my first full year of budgeting, we gave back $551,000," Tompkins said.
“We’ve tackled a lot of infrastructure issues in the county jail and we did that and still maintained a budget so I think those are very good accomplishments for the sheriff’s office in general,” Tompkins said.
Tompkins said she can’t take full credit for the accomplishments, as much of it is a team effort.
In this primary election, she is running against Marshal Greg Countryman and Pamela Brown for the democratic seat... the winner will face Mark LaJoye in the November general election.
“You know there are three names on the ballot. Mine’s at the bottom. I hope and I believe the people remember where we were four years ago and they know I’ve kept my promises. That I’ve done what I said I would do and if they give me the opportunity to continue to serve, I’m going to continue to do what I said I was going to do," Tompkins said.
Sheriff Tompkins is running against Greg Countryman and Pamela Brown to narrow the Democratic sheriff’s candidates down to one for the general election. Mark LaJoye is running as a Republican.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.