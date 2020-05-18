Sister of WTVM anchor removed from ventilator, recovering after diagnosed with COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Several people have asked about the sister of WTVM Anchor Barbara who was hospitalized and on a ventilator for weeks due to COVID-19.
Gauthier’s sister, Deborah who is also a healthcare worker, has been released from Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital and is now at Regional Rehab in Phenix City. Hopefully, she will be going home soon.
Her family sends a big thank you to all of the healthcare workers at Piedmont Columbus Regional who did a great job and to everyone who sent well wishes.
