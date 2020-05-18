Smiths Station mom hosts drive-thru graduation

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - After learning that Smiths Station High School seniors wouldn’t get to experience traditional senior activities, Smiths Station mom Lacey Bochman went to her drawing board.
She started with a virtual prom for her son Logan Bochman, a virtual year book for other Smiths Station seniors and finally a drive-thru parade graduation for students.
“It’s nice to have someone who cares and somebody to do something like this for us because not a lot of people are like this and care a lot, so I really appreciate what my mom has done for the class of 2020,” said Logan Bochman.
Cars filled with 2020 graduates and families filled the streets. After waving and shouting during the parade, families came together to take pictures and celebrate each other.
Senior Tori May said this celebration makes her feel seen and heard.
“It makes me feel like we’re not just moving past anything or forgotten about when everyone is just so worried about what’s happening next year, when some of us wish we had what we were supposed to have now," said May.
While the abrupt changes during the school year were difficult, senior Ari Brookins said seeing the community come together to celebrate this milestone has been great.
“You know our senior year did get cut short by like a whole 9 weeks and we never got the chance to go to prom or anything so now that people are trying to do stuff and support, it actually makes us feel better as seniors,” said Brookins.
