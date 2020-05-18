4-year-old injured in apparent accidental shooting in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A four-year-old child was injured in a shooting in LaGrange Monday afternooN.
LaGrange police responded to the 900 block of Kelley Street in reference to a child being shot at around 2:12 p.m. While officers were en route, a second call dispatched them to the Speedy Serve convenience store on Whitesville Street in reference to the incident.
When officers arrived, they determined that a four-year-old female child had been shot in the face.
Information obtained during the initial investigation indicates that the shooting was accidental. The child was transported to a Columbus area hospital for treatment and was later transported to Egleston Hospital in Atlanta.
The child is currently listed in critical but stable condition. The investigation remains active. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.