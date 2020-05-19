Brookstone 6th grader sells bracelets to make $1K+ donation to PCR

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A young woman from Columbus wanted to find a way to give back to those risking their lives for us during the COVID-19 pandemic, so she did just that.
Martha Wade, a sixth grader at Brookstone School, is raising funds to support Piedmont Columbus Regional’s COVID-19 relief efforts with a project she calls “Bracelets for the Brave.”
Martha’s project of making friendship bracelets and selling them for just a few dollars each has allowed her to raise $1,175.
"Martha found a way to combine her love of creating with a desire to give back to the community. We have many healthcare professionals in our lives, so her funds are raised in honor of them,” Martha’s mother said.
Martha visited the hospital and was able to present the PCR Foundation staff with a check.
Way to go, Martha!
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.