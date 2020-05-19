Columbus Board of Realtors donates to 3 organizations in the community

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Board of Realtors donated to three different organizations in the community Tuesday.
The Boys and Girls Club, MercyMed, and the Columbus Enrichment Services Program were grateful to receive the money. The organizations said the funds will help with some much-needed items during the coronavirus pandemic.
"It means a lot to us from a relationship standpoint and also for us to be able to fulfill our mission,” said Billy Holbrook with MercyMed.
"We were really excited about it,” Belva Dorsey with Enrichment Services. “Excited and grateful."
"Times are really tough and Columbus is a community that really steps up in a time of need,” said Rodney Close with the Boys and Girls Club. “And as you can see today, the support through the CBOR and their directors for their support."
All three organizations called the Board of Realtors the real heroes for thinking of them during a time like this.
Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.