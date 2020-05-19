Columbus police searching for missing teen last seen on Torch Hill Rd.

By Olivia Gunn | May 19, 2020 at 10:52 PM EDT - Updated May 19 at 10:56 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is searching for a missing teen reported as a runaway.

Fifteen-year-old Luke Justice was last seen Monday, May 18 at approximately 8:43 a.m. on Torch Hill Road.

He was last seen wearing gray shorts and a blue shirt. Luke is 5’9” and weighs 150 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair worn in short twists.

Columbus police say Luke may be trying to find a ride to Atlanta.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.

