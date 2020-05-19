Commanding general leaving Fort Benning, promoted to Washington D.C. position

FORT BENNING, Ga. (WTVM) - Major General Gary Brito, commanding general of the Maneuver Center of Excellence and Fort Benning, will be leaving his current position for an appointment to a position in Washington D.C.
The U.S. Senate confirmed Maj. Gen. Brito for appointment to the rank of lieutenant general and assignment as the deputy chief of staff, G-1, in Washington D.C.
Maj. Gen. Brito took command of the MCoE and Fort Benning in March 2018 after serving as the commanding general of the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk, Louisiana.
According to the Army’s website, “the G-1 develops and implements effective policy and leads programs that build sustained personnel readiness in the Army’s greatest asset - people.”
Maj. Gen. Brito’s replacement as commanding general of Fort Benning has not yet been announced.
