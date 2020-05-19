Forum held for Muscogee County Sheriff candidates

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A forum was held Monday night for candidates running for Muscogee County Sheriff.
Incumbent candidate Sheriff Donna Tompkins and sheriff candidate Pam Brown answered a series of questions on several issues.
Topics included personnel issues and voter registration. They also touched on the impact of the black community vote as well as the ongoing issue of why law enforcement is short staffed.
"Since being your sheriff, I think we've come a long way,” said Tompkins. “We've accomplished so much in my first time and you know I say this all the time, no one does anything by themselves. It takes a great team and I am amazed every day at the great people that work for the Muscogee County Sheriff's Office."
"I have a lot of knowledge in the sheriff's office,” said Brown. “I felt like it was a lot that I can provide for this community to make this community safer."
Another sheriff candidate, Marshal Greg Countryman, could not attend the forum due to a pre-scheduled engagement.
