Low Rain Chances & Clouds Hang Around

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Look for isolated showers and storms and more clouds than sun as we head into Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the lower 80s. A stalled out area of low pressure to our north will help to keep the forecast a bit unsettled in the coming days. The chance of a passing shower or storm may be a little higher on Friday, but temperatures should be warming back up to the mid to upper 80s. For the Memorial Day weekend, rain chances will stick around - I think Saturday will end up being the driest day with a 20% coverage, and Sunday the wettest with a 40% coverage. Memorial Day will be right in the middle with a 30% coverage of showers. Look for highs in the mid to upper 80s with a few spots touching the 90 degree mark. Prepare for a shower or storm, but know that many folks may stay dry, especially Saturday and Monday. Heading into the rest of next week, the forecast looks warmer and drier.