Lunch debt of Creekside Intermediate School students paid off by donor

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Nearly 100 students at Creekside Intermediate School in Harris County no longer have to worry about paying off lunch debts incurred through the school year.
The donation from the Pine Mountain Men’s Club totaled $750, which was enough to cover the students’ lunch costs for the year.
The donation came about after Club Founder Adrine Bruce asked the Title I Parent and Family Engagement Coordinator for the Harris County School District, Patricia Holloway, if there was a way the clubs could help the schools in Harris County.
“These funds will pay off the cafeteria balances for Creekside students with a small overage amount, which will be passed on to pay the balances of some students at other schools in our county,” Principal Lindie Snyder remarked. “School cafeterias are a self-funded extension of our schools. Unpaid balances must be paid by the school. This donation relieves a financial burden for our parents as well as for our school budget. We are grateful.”
The Pine Mountain Men’s Club is a social and religious organization that has been working in the community since 1992.
“Our mission is to put an end to illiteracy, and if helping to pay a lunch balance will help in any way at all we are blessed and happy to do it,” said Club President Harry Crawford.
