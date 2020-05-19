Midland woman stuck at sea for nearly 2 months returns home

MIDLAND, Ga. (WTVM) - A Midland woman who was stuck on a cruise ship for nearly two months is back home.
Melinda Mann was confined to a Holland American cruise ship she worked for due to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) guidelines regarding COVID-19.
Mann said she was only allowed out of her room for three hours a day from March 14 to May 8. She was able to go home May 8 after the CDC announced it would allow asymptomatic crew members to leave the ship if they met certain requirements.
Mann said returning home has been an extremely difficult adjustment.
"The struggle is not over yet,” Mann said. “Yes, I am home. I did make it. I still have a lot of issues with my confinement to begin with. That's a battle. Somebody else is contacting the ACLU about us being denied entry into the United States for so long. So, somebody else is dealing with that fight. I don't have the emotional energy to deal with that."
Mann said they were taken from the ship on a private bus to catch a private, chartered flight. She said she landed in Orlando where her mother picked her up and drove her home. While Mann is waiting out her two-week quarantine at home in Midland, she said there are still thousands of crew members still stuck at sea.
