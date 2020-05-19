ONE YEAR LATER: Remembering fallen Auburn officer William Buechner

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Today marks one year since a shooting that claimed the life of one Auburn police officer and injured two others.
Veteran officer William Buechner was killed in the line of duty of May 19, 2019. Officers Webb Sistrunk and Evan Elliott were injured in the shooting, but have since made recoveries.
The suspect was quickly identified as 29-year-old Grady Wayne Wilkes. Officers spent much of the night searching for Wilkes before locating and arresting him just before 7:00 a.m. the next morning.
Wilkes is charged with capital murder, three counts of attempted murder and second-degree domestic violence.
Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes has stated that he is seeking the death penalty in this case.
News Leader 9 has obtained a copy of the dispatch call made the night Officer Buechner was killed. You can listen to it below.
Auburn Police Chief Paul Register said Officer Buechner’s death marks the first officer killed in the line of duty in his 31-year career with the Auburn Police Division.
Even a year after his death, the community continues to mourn the loss of the hero, hoping that justice will be served in his case.
