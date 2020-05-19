ONE YEAR LATER: Remembering fallen Auburn officer William Buechner

Officer Buechner was killed in the line of duty in a May 2019 shooting.

ONE YEAR LATER: Remembering fallen Auburn officer William Buechner
Officer William Buechner was shot and killed in Auburn. (Source: Auburn Police Division)
By Alex Jones | May 19, 2020 at 1:49 PM EDT - Updated May 19 at 1:52 PM

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Today marks one year since a shooting that claimed the life of one Auburn police officer and injured two others.

Veteran officer William Buechner was killed in the line of duty of May 19, 2019. Officers Webb Sistrunk and Evan Elliott were injured in the shooting, but have since made recoveries.

Officer Evan Elliott (left); Officer William Buechner (middle); and Officer Webb Sistrunk (right)
Officer Evan Elliott (left); Officer William Buechner (middle); and Officer Webb Sistrunk (right) (Source: Auburn Police Department)

Shots were fired as officers responded to a late-night domestic disturbance call in the 3000 block of Wire Rd.

The suspect was quickly identified as 29-year-old Grady Wayne Wilkes. Officers spent much of the night searching for Wilkes before locating and arresting him just before 7:00 a.m. the next morning.

Grady Wayne Wilkes
Grady Wayne Wilkes (Source: Auburn Police Department)

Wilkes is charged with capital murder, three counts of attempted murder and second-degree domestic violence.

Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes has stated that he is seeking the death penalty in this case.

News Leader 9 has obtained a copy of the dispatch call made the night Officer Buechner was killed. You can listen to it below.

Dispatch audio of Auburn OIS

In July 2019, Wilkes waived his right to a preliminary hearing, a decision D.A. Hughes says means he will stand before a grand jury.

Auburn Police Chief Paul Register said Officer Buechner’s death marks the first officer killed in the line of duty in his 31-year career with the Auburn Police Division.

Even a year after his death, the community continues to mourn the loss of the hero, hoping that justice will be served in his case.

CONTINUED COVERAGE YOU CAN COUNT ON

Man accused of murdering Auburn police officer, injuring 2 others appears in court

Rush Limbaugh’s donation to charity pays mortgage for fallen APD Officer William Buechner

End of watch: Final radio call made for fallen Auburn police officer

Auburn says goodbye to fallen Officer William Buechner

Gravesite of Auburn PD officer ‘disturbed,’ police say

Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.