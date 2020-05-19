Opelika stores can increase occupancy, mayor says

May 19, 2020

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller is issuing an order to increase the occupancy inside stores.

Under this new order, retail and grocery stores can have fifty percent of the displayed fire occupancy inside their store at a time.

Employees are not included in the capacity limit.

Stores are required to count customers entering and exiting the store to ensure the limit is being upheld.

The order goes into effect today and lasts until Mayor Fuller rescinds the order.

