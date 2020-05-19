Phoebe to begin treating patients with remdesivir

ALBANY, Ga. (WTVM) - An antiviral drug that has shown promise in clinical trials for treating COVID-19 patients will now be used to treat patients at Phoebe.
Remdesivir has not yet been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), but has granted an emergency authorization to expand availability of the drug in carefully controlled substances.
“This is an encouraging development. Remdesivir is the first drug shown through clinical research to be a potentially helpful tool in the treatment of COVID-19. It certainly is not a cure, but it does appear to reduce the severity and length of the illness in some patients,” said Steven Kitchen, MD, Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital Chief Medical Officer.
The state of Georgia received 30 cases of remdesivir in an initial allotment. Phoebe received 165 vials of the drug from that allotment.
“Our physicians and pharmacists have carefully laid out protocols to identify patients for whom this treatment is appropriate under the strict guidelines of the emergency use authorization. We are pleased to have this new option to help care for our COVID-19 patients, and we are hopeful that it will show positive results,” Dr. Kitchen said.
Phoebe is one of eight hard-hit hospitals to receive the drug from the state’s first allotment. The federal government is expected to send more remdesivir to Georgia next week.
